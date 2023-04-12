Potato Derby 2022

Participants in last year’s Scout Expo prepare their potato cars for racing in the Potato Derby. 

 Photo courtesy of Scout Mountain District of the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America

POCATELLO — Local Scout units will share the adventure of scouting at a Scout Expo April 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Pavillion No. 3, 10588 Fairground Drive in Pocatello. Admission is free.

The free community event will showcase local Scouting programs to attendees — including Cub Scouting and Scouting opportunities for both boys and girls in first grade through high school.

