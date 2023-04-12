POCATELLO — Local Scout units will share the adventure of scouting at a Scout Expo April 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Pavillion No. 3, 10588 Fairground Drive in Pocatello. Admission is free.
The free community event will showcase local Scouting programs to attendees — including Cub Scouting and Scouting opportunities for both boys and girls in first grade through high school.
“Scouting provides a lifetime of family fun and adventure and helps prepare youth for the future,” said Event Chair Gary Davis. “Bring the family and enjoy the fun."
The theme of the event is “Adventure ON!” Local Scout units have prepared numerous booths and fun activities for youth and families to enjoy. Planned activities include slingshots, Potato Derby racing, a climbing wall, cooking s’mores with a solar oven, wilderness survival, geocaching, a monkey bridge, catapults, camping hammocks, a compass course and more.
Participants will win prizes by completing an expo activity passport. Registered Scouts who bring a Scout-aged friend will score an additional prize for themself and the friend.
The expo is organized by the Scout Mountain District of the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America. This year’s event sponsors also include Bonefrog Creative Group in Marsh Valley and The Ranch Bakery and Catering in American Falls. The district includes units from Pocatello, Soda Springs, Malad, American Falls and surrounding communities.
The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law. For more information on Scouting opportunities for youth and adults, contact Deborah McHugh, district chair, at 208-406-1614 or the Scout Service Center at 208-233-4600.
