Get With the Guidelines award

Get With The Guidelines helps patients receive research- and evidence-based care.

 Image courtesy of Portneuf Medical Center

POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® — Stroke Gold Award quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.

PMC also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Honor Roll award. Target: Type 2 Diabetes aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.

