POCATELLO —The Portneuf Heart and Vascular Institute at Portneuf Medical Center achieved a significant milestone this month, when, for the first time, it utilized the Impella 5.5 heart pump to successfully treat a patient during a procedure performed by Jacob DeLaRosa, MD, cardiothoracic surgeon.

Many patients can undergo major heart procedures without the support of a heart pump. However, patients with critical blockage or a weak heart muscle may require additional support provided by the Impella. Dr. DeLaRosa is the first surgeon in Southeast Idaho to use this technology.