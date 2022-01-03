POCATELLO — The Portneuf Greenway Foundation is pleased to announce that it will be submitting a grant application to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation Recreational Trails Program to extend the Greenway’s Brennan Trail.
The trail is located along the east side of the Portneuf River across from Pocatello’s Sacagawea Park. Work proposed in the grant application includes clearing brush and grading, graveling and paving about 1,600 feet of new trail from the north end of the existing Brennan Trail to the Millward Mile Trail.
The trail extension will provide a safe off-street route for pedestrians and cyclists travelling along the North Main Extension and will add another trail loop to the system of trails in Sacagawea Park. The Greenway will use this grant funding to contract for construction on property owned by the city of Pocatello.
Future grant funding will be sought for a separated pedestrian bridge at the North Main Extension.
“We are very pleased with the positive working relationship we have with the city of Pocatello,” commented Dan Harelson of the Greenway’s board of directors. “The Greenway and the city each bring something to the table with this application, and the whole community benefits as a result."
The mission of the Portneuf Greenway Foundation is to create a network of bicycle and pedestrian trails throughout the greater Pocatello area to enhance the quality of life for residents of the area by establishing and improving the Portneuf Greenway as a community resource. The foundation is a 503c organization established in 1992 and is governed by a volunteer board of directors and receives no direct funding from the city of Pocatello for public facilities. The development of the Portneuf Greenway is guided by the Portneuf Greenway master plan and a supporting capital investment plan. Though the Greenway Foundation focused on establishing trails along the Portneuf River initially, the broader vision is to connect a comprehensive trail system throughout the Pocatello and Chubbuck communities.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.