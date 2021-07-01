Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship to host online Fourth of July worship service
- By Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
-
-
- 0
Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites the public to an online discussion this Fourth of July at 9:30 a.m.
Together, we will read a brief excerpt of Frederick Douglass's speech, "What To the Slave is the Fourth of July"? Delivered in 1852, relevant still in 2021. Whose independence do you celebrate? Your own? Your neighbor's? How can people today close the gap between the dream of justice and the reality?
Each week now through August, the Fellowship holds Summer Salons as our worship gathering time. In lieu of speeches or sermons, we explore topics through our lens and perspective as people of diverse beliefs and core values.
Join our 9:30 a.m. services by emailing minister@pocatellouu.org and requesting the Sunday gatherings Zoom link.
