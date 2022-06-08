From left to right (starting in the back row and moving forward): Angie Lion, Sam Smith, Rob Lion, Betsy Ellsworth, Deanna Ward, Ian Velikoff, Jessica Ruehrwein, Beth Markley, Joell Brown, Hayley Johnson, Stephanie Day, Kevin Bailey and Mike Krause
By Kim Ellsworth
From left to right: Deanna Ward, Kevin Bailey, Mike Krause, Hayley Johnson and Betsy Ellsworth
From left to right: Beth Markley, Joell Brown, Kevin Bailey, Deanna Ward, Mike Krause, Veronica Knowlton and Stephanie Day
GOODING — A group of nonprofit leaders gathered last week for an intensive educational retreat to bond and share their similar experiences. The 11 executive directors and senior managers came together in Gooding, Idaho from June 1-3.
“Running an organization that serves the community can be hard work and a little lonely,” said retreat participant Stephanie Day, executive director of CATCH. “Spending time outside of the daily grind to connect with fellow nonprofit managers has been an amazing experience.”
Organized by the Idaho Nonprofit Center, the Nonprofit Leadership Retreat was created for executive directors to reflect and focus on their unique positions in a distinctive industry.
“The camaraderie among the leaders was wonderful to see last week,” said Kevin Bailey, CEO of the INC. “They are such hard-working individuals, and their collective impact was an awe to see.”
The program was also designed for participants to leave with tools to better lead their employees and their community. To reach that desired outcome, they first had to better understand themselves.
"As a capacity-building organization, we invest in resources that help serve and support the individuals who work tirelessly to serve the common good,” said the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. "Training programs like those offered by Idaho Nonprofit Center are critical in helping develop leaders who will sustain and grow the important work being done in Idaho and across our region.”
To learn more about the INC and the work they do for the nonprofit sector, visit IdahoNonprofits.org.