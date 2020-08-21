No matter how you look at it, getting older is not for the weak!
There are many theories of aging out there including, but not limited to, the effects of ultraviolet light, the byproducts of metabolism, hormonal changes, our toxic environment and the effects of medication and lifestyle choices.
One thing all these theories have in common is the lack of oxygen to body tissues. Oxygen is vital to life and all of life's functions. It has been theorized that any way we can increase blood flow/oxygen to tissues will, at the very least, slow down the aging process and possibly even make it a little more comfortable.
An article published in the Journal of Aging describes a compelling study of 63 adults age 65 and older, who underwent MRI scans and cognitive testing. The test group was put in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber for two hours a day five times a week for 60 days. At the end of the treatment period, the control group, those who did not sit in the oxygen chamber, had MRIs similar to their original ones; however, those who did sit in the oxygenation chamber showed significant improvements in areas of their brain normally associated with cognitive decline. There were also improvements in cognitive testing.
While these findings are exciting, this was a small study and the group that was involved with the hyperbaric oxygen therapy had weekly meetings and social interactions with the testers. This could impact cognitive centers of the brain as well. A good takeaway from this study is that any way you can improve oxygen supply to your brain is likely to be of great benefit to your cognitive function and quality of life.
Along with hyperbaric oxygen therapy, there are other procedures and devices out there designed specifically to hyper-oxygenate the system that may also be of benefit. Whether or not you utilize these modalities, you can start to hyper-oxygenate your brain with things you do every day. A simple way to think about it is, “What is good for the heart is good for the brain.” The food you eat or do not eat, the amount of exercise you do, all can help increase blood flow and therefore oxygen to the brain.
There is no stopping the aging process; however, you do not have to go down without a fight. Age gracefully and comfortably by thinking of ways to increase oxygen flow to your body and brain!
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.