POCATELLO — The Pocatello Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council has multiple vacancies open for immediate appointment.
This council is a volunteer advisory board made up of local students in grades ninth through 12th. Students from public, private, online and home schools are welcome to apply. The Youth Council is designed as a way for youth to
— Express their views.
— Encourage civic pride, literacy and responsibility.
— Advise the Pocatello mayor on issues of importance to youth in our area.
— Receive training opportunities and learning experiences regarding matters of governance and leadership.
Meetings are held on the second and fourth Mondays of each month, September through May at 3:15 p.m.
Members of the Youth Council serve from their appointment date until their date of graduation from high school.
Any student interested in becoming a member can obtain an application at the mayor’s office at 911 N. 7th Ave. or at https://www.pocatello.us/280/Mayors-Youth. The application requires two teacher recommendations, as well as a signed waiver from parents/guardians.
Applications for membership must be received by April 23.
For a full list of volunteer advisory boards with vacancies, visit pocatello.us/254/Advisory-Committees.