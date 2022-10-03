POCATELLO — Early voting for the November general election has started at the Bannock County Elections Office, 141 N. 6th Ave., in Pocatello from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and continues through Nov. 4. A photo ID or personal identification affidavit signature is needed. On Election Day, Nov. 8, polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Curbside voting is available during early voting and on Election Day. Call 208-236-7333 for any questions.
To be prepared for the election, voters need to be well informed and make a plan. The League of Women Voters of Pocatello offers five basic steps to make it easy for everyone to cast an informed vote.
First, are you registered to vote? Check your voter registration at www.voteidaho.gov. Although pre-registration is available until Oct. 14, Idaho is fortunate to provide same-day registration. You can register during early voting or at polling places on Nov. 8. You must be a citizen, 18 years old, have lived in the county for 30 days before Election Day, have a photo ID card and show proof of residence. Voters who have moved or changed their name since they last voted, as well as those who have not voted in the last four years, must also re-register. In Idaho, convicted felons can register and vote after completing probation and parole.
Second, what will be on the ballot? Sample ballots are available at the Elections Office or can be viewed online at www.bannockcounty.us/elections. Ballots list the candidates for Congress in East Idaho for one Senate and one House seat and state offices. There are candidates for the Idaho House and Senate legislative districts 28, 29 and 35. County candidates include two county commission seats, treasurer, assessor and county coroner. Also, there are retention elections for two magistrate judges.
Other items are on the ballot. Idahoans will vote on Idaho constitutional amendment SJR 102 to allow the Legislature to convene itself in a special session. Currently, only the governor may call for a special session of the Legislature. Next, is an Idaho advisory question asking voters to approve or disapprove the recent legislative special session’s bill to refund money to taxpayers, create a simple flat income tax and increase public education funding. And Lava Hot Springs residents will vote on two questions to increase the local option of non-property tax for retail sales, liquor by the drink and hotel-motel occupancy, and how to use these taxes to fund specific city services.
Third, who are the candidates? Idaho Public TV, in cooperation with the Idaho League of Women Voters and the Idaho Press Club, will broadcast state and congressional debates. The Pocatello League will hold public forums for Bannock County candidates on Oct. 11 and for Legislative District 28 and 29 candidates on Oct. 18. Both forums will be held in the Pocatello City Council Chambers at 911 N. 7th and start at 7 p.m.
The League encourages you to go to www.VOTE411.org, the League of Women Voters' online election information site. By providing your current address, you will be able to compare candidates’ responses to questions and find other Idaho voting information. You can also learn about candidates on their websites or Facebook pages.
Fourth, how are you going to vote? The Idaho secretary of state is the election headquarters for the state. Recently, this office mailed postal customers an Idaho Voters’ Pamphlet that contains an explanation of the proposed amendment and advisory question. The official website, www.VoteIdaho.gov provides information including registration, polling places and absentee ballot request forms.
An absentee ballot is an option for many voters. This works well if you will be out of town, find it difficult to get to polling places or want to vote safely in your home. Written requests for absentee ballots must be received by the county clerk’s office by Oct. 28. Completed absentee ballots must be received by the county clerk’s office no later than 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. Voter verification, signature verification, barcodes and specialized envelopes ensure the security of these ballots. If you receive an absentee ballot and then decide to vote in person, you must bring the mailed ballot to early voting or to the polls on Election Day. A second ballot cannot be issued.
Fifth, get out and vote. The Pocatello League, a nonpartisan organization, works to empower voters and defend democracy. So, make a plan to ensure your voice counts.
