POCATELLO — Early voting for the November general election has started at the Bannock County Elections Office, 141 N. 6th Ave., in Pocatello from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and continues through Nov. 4. A photo ID or personal identification affidavit signature is needed. On Election Day, Nov. 8, polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Curbside voting is available during early voting and on Election Day. Call 208-236-7333 for any questions.

To be prepared for the election, voters need to be well informed and make a plan. The League of Women Voters of Pocatello offers five basic steps to make it easy for everyone to cast an informed vote.

