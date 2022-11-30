sticker shock

These stickers remind adults to help prevent underage drinking.

 Photo courtesy of Southeastern Idaho Public Health

The next time you make a purchase at an Idaho State Liquor Store, you'll be part of the statewide campaign to prevent underage drinking. The campaign is sponsored by The Office of Drug Policy, the Idaho State Liquor Division and Southeastern Idaho Public Health. All involved hope the message sticks.

On Tuesday, local youth spent community service hours placing eye-catching stickers on the brown paper bags customers use to carry their purchases from local liquor stores. The stickers stand out on the store bags and provide a strong reminder: “Providing Alcohol to minors under 21 is against the law. Keep Idaho Youth Alcohol- Free.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.