POCATELLO — The Pocatello Club of Zonta International named Kirsten Hall, a Century High School senior, as its Young Woman in Public Affairs award winner. She received $500 as a result of the Zonta Club of Pocatello annual Fashion Show fundraiser, which raises funds for local scholarships.
The Pocatello YWPA winner then goes on to compete with other District 8 winners for $1,500. The winner of District 8 competes at the Zonta International level for $4,000, which is funded by the ZI Foundation. The goal of the YWPA award is to encourage more young women to participate in public and political life by recognizing commitment to the volunteer sector, evidence of volunteer leadership achievements and a dedication to the advancement of the status of women.
Kirsten demonstrated outstanding skills in student leadership. She was vice president of her freshman, sophomore and senior classes. She was secretary of her junior class. As an active member of her student council; she planned many events and activities, her most rewarding being the creation of Charity Week, which helps other students during the holiday season. She was active in a club soccer team and is active in her church in planning service projects. Ms. Hall plans to attend Brigham Young University in Provo in the fall and study political science. Later she would like to attend law school to become a child advocacy lawyer. She also plans to serve a mission for her church.
Zonta is a global organization of executives and professionals working together to advance the status of women worldwide through service and advocacy. About 29,000 members belong to more than 1,000 Zonta clubs in 63 countries and geographic areas. For more information about Zonta or YWPA award, go to www.zonta.org or zontapocatello@gmail.com. Zonta Club of Pocatello is also on Facebook.