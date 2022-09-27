"Thor: Love and Thunder" is the weekend feature at the Bengal Theater, playing Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. in the Pond Student Union. Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced — a quest for inner peace. However, his retirement gets interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods. Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to his surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Idaho State University volleyball plays Weber State Friday at 7 p.m. in Reed Gym. After defeating the defending champion Northern Colorado last week, the Bengals look to continue their winning ways. Tickets run $10 for adults and $7 for children and senior citizens and will be available at the Reed Gym ticket office beginning one hour before the match.
ISU football returns home to play the University of Montana Saturday at 1 p.m. at Holt Arena, with a tailgate party beginning at 11 a.m. in the Holt Arena parking lot. Individual game tickets range from $16 to $25 depending on the section, and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com, or for more information, call the Holt Arena ticket office at 282-FANS.
Bengal soccer returns home to play Northern Arizona University Sunday at 1 p.m. at Davis Field. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children (ages 5-17) and senior citizens (64-plus). ISU students get in free with a valid current Bengal ID.
ISU softball hosts a doubleheader Sunday with a match against Utah State at 1:30 p.m. and College of Southern Idaho at 4 p.m. at the Miller Ranch Stadium on Bartz Field. All are welcome to attend.
Acclaimed British movie "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" plays at the Bengal Theater Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. Based on the best-selling book, a hard-working war widow receives an unexpected sum of money and decides to travel to purchase the dress she's always dreamed of, finds out more about herself and impacts the lives of countless others in the process. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more info, go to www.isucinema.com/mrsharris.
Looking ahead to next week, Kingston Trio performs Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Beginning as a group of college singers in the mid ’50s, the Kingston Trio has been prolific over the subsequent decades, with hit songs “Tom Dooley,” “The Road to Freedom,” “M.T.A,” “This Land Is Your Land,” “You’re Gonna Miss Me” and many more. At one point, the group had four albums at the same time in Billboard's Top 10 and nobody, not even The Beatles, have ever had that. Tickets can be purchased at www.idahostatetickets.com.
And ISU Theater opens its season with José Rivera’s "Marisol," playing Oct. 7-8 and Oct. 13-15 at 7:30 p.m. in the Black Box Theater at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Written in the style of Theatre of the Absurd, the story follows Marisol Perez, a young office professional in the Bronx, whose life is changed when she finds herself in the middle of celestial and angelic warfare. Marisol then finds herself trying to survive in an apocalyptic dystopia. This is an adult show with language and adult themes. Tickets run from $5 to $15 and can be purchased at www.idahostatetickets.com.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
