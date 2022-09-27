Bob Devine

Bob Devine

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is the weekend feature at the Bengal Theater, playing Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. in the Pond Student Union. Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced — a quest for inner peace. However, his retirement gets interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods. Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to his surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.

Idaho State University volleyball plays Weber State Friday at 7 p.m. in Reed Gym. After defeating the defending champion Northern Colorado last week, the Bengals look to continue their winning ways. Tickets run $10 for adults and $7 for children and senior citizens and will be available at the Reed Gym ticket office beginning one hour before the match.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.