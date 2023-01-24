Bob Devine

"Remembering Bear River: Hard History with Darren Parry" will be this Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Little Wood River Room at the Pond Student Union. On the eve of the 160th anniversary of the Bear River Massacre, Perry will share information about the events that took place at the Northwestern Shoshone winter village Boa Ogoi on Jan. 29, 1863. Perry was the former chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation and has authored, "The Bear River Massacre: A Shoshone History." This event is free to the public. A reception and dessert will follow at the Idaho Museum of Natural History.

The Idaho State University women's basketball team will play Eastern Washington Thursday at 7 p.m. and the University of Idaho on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. with both games in Reed Gym. Tickets range from $7 to $12 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym box office beginning one hour before the games.

