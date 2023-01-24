"Remembering Bear River: Hard History with Darren Parry" will be this Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Little Wood River Room at the Pond Student Union. On the eve of the 160th anniversary of the Bear River Massacre, Perry will share information about the events that took place at the Northwestern Shoshone winter village Boa Ogoi on Jan. 29, 1863. Perry was the former chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation and has authored, "The Bear River Massacre: A Shoshone History." This event is free to the public. A reception and dessert will follow at the Idaho Museum of Natural History.
The Idaho State University women's basketball team will play Eastern Washington Thursday at 7 p.m. and the University of Idaho on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. with both games in Reed Gym. Tickets range from $7 to $12 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at the Reed Gym box office beginning one hour before the games.
George Clooney and Julia Roberts star in "Ticket to Paradise," showing this Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. A man and his ex-wife race to Bali, Indonesia, to stop their daughter from marrying a seaweed farmer. As they desperately try to sabotage the wedding, the bickering duo soon finds themselves rekindling old feelings that once made them happy together. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com.
The Idaho State Civic Symphony presents the Broadway Lights POPS concert this Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m., featuring Broadway performers Nathaniel Stampley, Phumzile Sojola and Andrea Jones-Sojola singing various songs from Broadway musicals, such as "Westside Story," "The Sound of Music," "Phantom of the Opera" and many more. Tickets run from $20 to $40. This is a fundraiser for the symphony, and tickets can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com.
Oscar nominee "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" will be shown on Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Marcel, a 1-inch-tall shell, lives with his grandmother alone in an Airbnb after the rest of their family's sudden, mysterious disappearance. When discovered by a guest amongst the clutter of the house, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans and a new hope of reuniting with his long-lost family. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/marcel.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
