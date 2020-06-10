SOUTHEAST IDAHO — The Ifft Foundation Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation has selected 10 grant requests totaling more than $77,000 for projects that will provide landscaping, beautification and public recreation in Southeast Idaho. Grant recipients are:
City of Aberdeen (Bingham County) — $5,000 to purchase two flagpoles, flowers and a bench, honoring veterans and other public servants from Aberdeen.
City of Malad (Oneida County) — $4,500 to remove the existing horseshoe pits in Malad City Park and build new, modern ones along with benches for observers and players at the horseshoe pits.
City of Pocatello (Bannock County) — $10,000 to enhance and light a pathway.
City of Pocatello — Parks and Recreation Department and Portneuf Valley Pride (Bannock County) — $20,000 to complete beautification of a traffic island at the intersection of Garret Way, North Main Extension and Hawthorne Road.
City of Soda Springs Public Library (Caribou County) — $10,000 to beautify the exterior of the library and replace a memorial bench.
Family Services Alliance of Southeast Idaho (Bannock County) — $10,000 to provide a trauma-informed and comfortable outdoor play therapy and counseling space for people who have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking.
Health West, Inc. (Bannock County) — $10,000 to complete the landscape design for the exterior of the newly remodeled American Falls Clinic.
North Gem Education Foundation (Caribou County) — $2,858 to provide improvements inside and outside North Gem School that will support good mental health, pleasurable surroundings and provide a positive environment for students to gather outside of classes.
Pocatello Art Center (Bannock County) — $5,000 to create a lighted garden patio space to beautify the area behind the Art Center.
Nick Ifft was the publisher of the Idaho State Journal newspaper in Pocatello from 1966 until 1984. He and his wife Sara Ifft moved their family foundation to the Idaho Community Foundation in 2001, and since then it has funded more than $2 million in projects in Southeast Idaho. Nick died in 2003 and Sara passed away in 2017.