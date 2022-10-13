ISU Chamber Choir

ISU Chamber Choir immediately after their performance in the Cathedral of the Rockies in Boise on Oct. 7.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State University

POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Choral Invitational Festival will be held Friday and Saturday on the Pocatello campus. Dr. Scott Anderson, professor of music and voice and the director of choral activities for the Department of Music at ISU has been hosting the festival every fall for 29 years.

Guest conductor is Dr. Lynn M. Brinckmeyer, professor of music, associate dean of the College of Fine Arts and Communication, and director of choral music education at Texas State University. Her research initiatives focus on developing young voices, music from across the globe, and music advocacy. She has conducted, lectured, performed and presented master classes across the United States and internationally.

