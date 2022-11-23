BOISE — The Idaho State Historical Society has awarded grants, totaling $25,000, to eleven 11 Idaho organizations located throughout the state. The ISHS and the Community Enhancement Grant program serve the history needs of the entire state. Funding for the CEG program is made possible through the support of the Idaho state Legislature. The program is an important way that the ISHS supports Idaho’s historical organizations in preserving and interpreting community history. The CEG program awards funds annually for exhibitions, collections management, educational programming, public access, interpretive enhancements or heritage tourism.
“The Community Grant program allows us to help contribute to the preservation and promotion of Idaho’s cultural heritage in communities across the state,” said Janet Gallimore, executive director of the Idaho State Historical Society. “We rely on cultural organizations throughout Idaho to contribute to the stewardship of Idaho’s history. These grants provide additional funds for programs and organizations located throughout the state and help strengthen our partners and contribute to our collective missions.”
2022-2023 Community Enhancement Grant awardees:
— The Music Conservatory, Coeur d’Alene.
— Post Falls Historical Society, Post Falls.
— City of Lewiston’s Historic Preservation Commission, Lewiston.
— Nez Perce County Historical Society, Lewiston.
— City of Caldwell, Caldwell.
— Owyhee County Historical Society and Museum, Murphy.
— Idaho Military Historical Society/Idaho Military Museum, Boise.
— McCall Historic Preservation Commission/City of McCall, McCall.
— Oneida Pioneer Museum, Malad City.
— Samaria Community Foundation Inc., Malad City.
— City of Rexburg/Museum of Rexburg, Rexburg.
To learn more about this year’s Community Enhancement Grant awardees, projects and other grants offered by ISHS, please visit history.idaho.gov/grants/ceg. The Community Enhancement Grant program began in 2008 and has awarded over $440,000 to benefit communities in Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.