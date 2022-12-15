POCATELLO — A segment of Grant Street near the intersection of Fore Road adjacent to Centennial Park will be closed Friday and Saturday. Contracted work crews will be installing new waterlines across the roadway. No through traffic will be possible during this closure.

Local access northwest of Fore Road including Centennial Park, City Creek and Fore Road will be maintained from the north (Benton Street) side. Local access south of Fore Road will be maintained from Bannock Highway.

