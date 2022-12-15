POCATELLO — A segment of Grant Street near the intersection of Fore Road adjacent to Centennial Park will be closed Friday and Saturday. Contracted work crews will be installing new waterlines across the roadway. No through traffic will be possible during this closure.
Local access northwest of Fore Road including Centennial Park, City Creek and Fore Road will be maintained from the north (Benton Street) side. Local access south of Fore Road will be maintained from Bannock Highway.
The pipeline is part of the Pocatello Water Department’s transmission line replacement for the Five Million Gallon Tank project. More information on the project is available at www.projects.pocatello.gov/category/water.
The project includes the replacement of two large-diameter waterlines with a total length of approximately 6,500 feet. The project route has been identified to minimize public impact while maintaining the lowest cost. The pipeline will require trenchless crossing underneath the Portneuf River and Union Pacific Railroad. The construction work will be completed in several phases, with a project completion date of October 2023.
Residents with questions about this or any Water Department projects can contact department staff at 208-234-6182. For more information on the city of Pocatello Water Department, visit pocatello.us/water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.