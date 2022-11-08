POCATELLO — There was a lot of hot air blowing around OK Ward Park a few weeks ago as inflatable unicorns, sharks, flamingos and marshmallow men sprinted toward the finish line. Gold’s Gym sponsored its first Great Inflatable Race, with proceeds to benefit the 6th Judicial District Court Appointed Special Advocate program. Teams of four competed in a round-robin style relay race, and kids made their way through an obstacle course. About 40 people showed up to race and cheer on their friends. Gold’s Gym hopes to make this race a pre-Halloween tradition. The gym had previously sponsored the Jail Break 5K run as a fundraiser for the CASA program but decided to shake things up this year with a fun family event.
The 6th Judicial District CASA program has been serving children in our local community for over 31 years. The program’s mission is to support effective volunteer advocacy in the best interest of abused, abandoned and neglected children throughout the 6th Judicial District, and to ensure every child a safe, permanent and nurturing home. A CASA volunteer is a child’s voice in court and represents his/her best interests throughout the life of the child protection case. CASA volunteers provide the presiding judge with a carefully researched report about the child they have been appointed to represent. CASA volunteers investigate cases by speaking with those who know the child, such as family members, teachers, daycare providers, physicians and social workers. In addition to these interviews, CASA volunteers review all records and information pertaining to the child.
Volunteers must be at least 21 years old, be able to pass a criminal background check, complete a pre-service training class and be willing to stay with the program for at least one year or the completion of a case. For more information, visit the website at www.casa6id.org or call Lesli Schei at 208-232-2272.
