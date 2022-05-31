Aliana is a one-of-a-kind teen who truly embodies the definitions of fortitude and resilience. Wise beyond her years, she is very skilled for her age at communicating her needs and has already put a tremendous amount of thought into what she wants for her future and the qualities she hopes to find in her adoptive family. Aliana has been blessed with a magnetic personality and the ability to get through the difficult times in her life by focusing on the positive things around her. She has a wide range of interests, with a few of her current favorites being sports and shopping. She works hard in school and already has big plans for her future, with a goal in place to become an anesthesiologist. This kind and compassionate girl prides herself on being a good friend and someone that others can rely on when they are struggling.
Throughout all the hard things she has been through, Aliana has kept a great sense of humor and hopes to find a family who enjoys laughing and doesn’t sweat the small stuff. Her ideal family will love to travel and explore new places, and she can’t wait for those adventures to begin. A Spanish-speaking family who resides in the Treasure Valley area and has other children in the home would be Aliana’s idea of the perfect fit for her, however, she is really open to any kind of family makeup.
We hope that reading about Aliana has given you a glimpse into all that this special young woman has to offer. If you believe that you can provide this deserving teen with what she wants in a family, please inquire about Aliana at www.idahowednesdayschild.org today.