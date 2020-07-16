FORT HALL — As of today, the Tribal Office of Emergency Management officially reports that the Fort Hall Reservation has 19 COVID-19 positive cases, two of the 19 are hospitalized, 17 are recovered and there are zero deaths. This brings a total of having 36 COVID-19 patients since the pandemic started. Test results are compiled by the Fort Hall Indian Health Services Unit and Community Health Center.
Positive cases are not coming from workplaces. Safety guidelines are strictly enforced at all tribal entities, including the tribal buildings, Casino Hotel and Enterprises. According to contract tracers, the positive cases are being transmitted by contact from large gatherings (funerals, parties, etc.).
Incident commander, Eric King, states: “We encourage the community to please be vigilant in wearing a facemask in the public at work and when running errands. The spike in cases is coming from contact with positive cases, please be safe.”
We encourage families to help do their part by communicating with loved ones to take action by implementing good habits to prevent the spread of germs.
Here are some helpful tips:
— Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay at home if you are sick, except to get medical care. Call your medical provider.
— Wear face masks.
— Practice social distancing and physical distancing at home, work and public spaces.
— Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing or have been in a public place. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
— Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.
— Clean and disinfect your home frequently touched objects and surfaces.
— Avoid public gatherings (recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control is 10 people or less, this includes birthday gatherings, family BBQs, meetings, etc.).
— Avoid all non-essential travel.
For any health concerns, please call Fort Hall Indian Health Service at 208-238-5400 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or Community Health Resource Center at 208-478-3987. Please note there has been an increase in phone calls, so please be patient with both health facilities. For tribal resources check out the tribes' COVID-19 website at www.sbtribes.com and click on COVID-19. For general questions on COVID-19 in Idaho, call the hotline at 1-888-330-3010.