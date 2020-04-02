While concerns surrounding the worldwide pandemic have led to canceled and postponed events around the world, the 190th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will go on — available entirely online and across radio waves for the first time.
Previously, President Russell M. Nelson described the upcoming April general conference — which occurs during the bicentennial of the First Vision — as “different from any previous conference” and encouraged us to prepare for it accordingly.
Referring to April’s unprecedented conference, the First Presidency stated, “Messages of truth, hope, and inspiration will prevail as we commemorate the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ and seek to hear Him.”
Consider these ways to view or listen live on Saturday and Sunday and any time after conference at your convenience. Invite others to tune in as well to hear messages from the Lord.
Five ways to watch or listen to the conference live
1. Online
- ChurchofJesusChrist.org. All sessions will be streamed live in 41 languages on broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Other languages will appear on the language pages. Closed captions are available in English, Spanish and Portuguese by selecting the CC button on the media player.
- Church YouTube Channel. Watch in English (including closed-captioned), Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Russian, Japanese, Cantonese, Mandarin, Korean and ASL.
- BYUtv.org. Watch live video or listen to live audio in English.
2. Mobile apps
Latter-day Saints Channel app. Download the iOS or Android app for smartphones and tablets (search for “Latter-day Saints Channel” in your app store). Audio is available in Cantonese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese (Brazil and Portugal), Russian, Samoan, Spanish, Tagalog and Tongan. Closed captions available in English, Spanish and Portuguese.
To select a language or subtitles on a mobile device, while the video is playing:
iOS: Tap on the video screen, select the language icon at the bottom right, and select audio/closed-caption language.
Android: Tap on the video screen, select the language icon at the bottom left, and select audio/closed-caption language.
- YouTube app. Download the app and search for the channel “General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ.” Watch in English (including closed-captioned), Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Russian, Japanese, Cantonese, Mandarin, Korean and ASL.
- Gospel Library app. Banner links directly to YouTube channel (if installed) or to live events web page.
- BYUtv app. Download the app for iOS and Android devices in English.
- KSL TV streaming app for mobile devices in English.
- KSL News Radio app for mobile devices in English.
3. TV and connected TV
Latter-day Saints Channel on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV and Android TV. Search for “Latter-day Saints Channel” in your app store. Audio is available in Cantonese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese (Brazil and Portugal), Russian, Samoan, Spanish, Tagalog and Tongan. Closed captions are available in English, Portuguese and Spanish. To select a language or subtitle on your device, while the video is playing:
Roku: Press the * (star) button, go to Audio Track, and use the arrow to find the desired language.
Apple TV: Swipe down, select Audio, and find the desired language.
Fire TV/Android TV: Press down on the D-pad, arrow left to Video Settings, and select the desired language.
- BYUtv. BYUtv is available in English on most cable and satellite systems. Please check your local listings, or visit byutv.org. BYUtv is also available on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Xbox One, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Android and iOS.
- YouTube app for connected TV devices and smart TVs (Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, game consoles and smart DVD players)
- KSL TV Channel 5 in Utah and connected TV in English.
4. Radio
- Latter-day Saints Channel (internet radio).
TuneIn (available in English and Spanish): Search for “Saints Channel Talk” or “Canal Mormon.”
- Audio is available in English through various radio and internet radio stations throughout the world, including BYUradio (online and SiriusXM) and KSL Newsradio. For a complete list, visit bonneville.info.
- KSL NewsRadio in English.
- Low-bandwidth live audio streams will be available in English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Malagasy and Swahili.
5. Smart speakers
Amazon Echo and Echo Dot or Amazon Fire TV Cube (in English and Spanish). Say:
“Alexa, play Saints Channel Talk” (with TuneIn skill enabled).
“Alexa, ask TuneIn to play Saints Channel Talk.”
“Alexa, play Canal Mormon” (with TuneIn skill enabled).
“Alexa, ask TuneIn to play Canal Mormon.”
Three ways to enjoy the conference later
1. Digital archives
Video and audio streams of full sessions are available on conference.ChurchofJesusChrist.org immediately after each session and downloadable video is available on the Gospel Library app and conference.ChurchofJesusChrist.org within 48 hours of each session. Individual talk segments are also available on conference.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on the Church iTunes channel in many languages within 48 hours of the broadcast.
Read the text of conference addresses in English at conference.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Gospel Library app a few days after conference. Text for most languages will be available within two weeks.
On Latter-day Saints Channel in connected TV platforms and mobile apps, see the general conference collection in the “Watch” section.
Read all conference talks online in the digital May issues of the "Ensign" and "Liahona" magazines. The digital May issues of the "New Era" and the "Friend" also contain conference messages and features.
Watch full sessions and music and talk segments on the general conference YouTube channel in Cantonese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese (including closed-captioned), Russian and Spanish (including closed-captioned).
Find detailed information about when general conference addresses will be available in video, audio and text formats.
2. Social media
Follow official Church and leaders’ social media accounts for more inspiration during general conference weekend and throughout the rest of the year.
Follow conference news on the Newsroom Facebook group and the Church Instagram and Twitter feeds.
Post using the hashtag #GeneralConference.
3. Print, DVD or CD
Read the printed issues of the May "Ensign" and "Liahona" magazines. May issues of the "New Era" and the "Friend" also contain conference messages and features.
Subscribe to get extra conference issues of the "Ensign" and "Liahona" or to have DVDs and audio CDs of conference sessions automatically sent to you.