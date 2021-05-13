BLACKFOOT — In keeping with its decade-old tradition of supporting outstanding high school seniors, the Eastern Idaho State Fair, in partnership with Butler Amusements Inc., announced six finalists who have been awarded a $1,000 scholarship to the college of their choice. Since its inception 16 years ago, this scholarship fund has awarded over $92,000 to deserving college-bound 4-H/Future Farmers of America participants.
A five-member scholarship committee had the difficult task of selecting winners out of the numerous commendable applicants. “We were so impressed this year in the quality of applicants that we received. This year’s decision was the most difficult that we have ever had to work through. The applicants came from all over our 16 county fair districts. We look forward to seeing the future success of these scholarship winners,” said EISF General Manager Brandon Bird.
The six finalists were selected based on past years’ experience in FFA or 4-H along with their personal and professional goals, honors, activities, community service and financial need. In no particular order, the winners are Madelynn Anderson — Compass Academy; Makiya Bond — Thunder Ridge High School; Hannah Hatch — Blackfoot High School; Ivy Jo Shifflett — Clark County High School; Mia Wanstrom — Firth High School; and Madison Joy Weiers — Rigby High School.
This scholarship is open to graduating seniors from the surrounding 16 counties. The EISF encourages those interested in the 2022 scholarship to enter the 2021 fair as a 4-H or FFA member to qualify.