POCATELLO — The Idaho Foodbank’s Hope for the Holidays campaign is in full swing. This campaign runs through November and December. The Idaho Foodbank’s goal is to provide food for approximately 3.8 million meals.

The Idaho Foodbank is working to make sure every family is able to enjoy the holiday meal traditions, regardless of their current financial struggles. Right now, there are multiple opportunities to donate frozen turkeys to help your neighbors who need a helping hand this holiday season.

