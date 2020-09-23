Today
• There will be a Housing Alliance & Community Partnerships special meeting at 11 a.m. today at 711 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Healthy Bengal Wellness Fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today on the Quad at ISU. Flu shots are available for $26 and the following free services are available as well: HIV testing; healthy eating tips with single-serving food samples; point-of-service screening tests for cholesterol and diabetes.
• The Animal Shelter Advisory Board will meet at noon today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Voters will have the opportunity to meet local Republican candidates from 5 to 8 p.m. today at 1351 E. Elm St. in Pocatello. Candidates attending include House candidate Dustin Manwaring, Sheriff Tony Manu, Commissioner Ernie Moser and Commissioner Jeff Hough.
• There will be a Planning & Zoning Commission clarification meeting at 6 p.m. today, followed by the regular commission meeting at 6:30 p.m., both in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Grand Teton Council, Boy Scouts of America will be holding a drive-thru Join Scouting Night from 6 to 8 p.m. today in the parking lot at the Pocatello Scout Office, 2306 Pocatello Creek Road. Local Cub Scout packs, Scouts BSA Troops, Venturing Crews, the Sea Scout Ship and Fire Service Exploring Post will be there with information to give to you in your car. For more information, call District Director Jason Eborn at 208-847-5487 or Gary Davis at 208-681-0183.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
Thursday
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Yellowstone Restaurant, 313 Whiskey Bar and Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. This event will also be a two-year anniversary celebration for the business. There will be live music, food and beverages, along with giveaways and great prizes.
• There will be a Hearing Examiner meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts Dance Hall every Thursday beginning at 7 p.m., featuring sound selector Russell Broadbent.
Thursday-Saturday
• ISU’s School of Performing Arts will present the “The Wolves” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Blackbox Theatre in the Stephens Performing Arts Center. “The Wolves” is about a girl’s high school soccer team and features an all-female cast. Tickets are available by calling box office manager Julie McKnight at 208-282-3330 or purchasing online at isu.edu/tickets. Strict precautions are in place due to COVID-19, and seating will be extremely limited — 24 seats will be available per performance, and seats will be assigned. Purchase tickets one day in advance of your chosen show date to allow for accommodations. Masks are required.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.