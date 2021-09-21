Today
• The Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee will meet at noon today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Library Board will meet at 4 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Planning and Development Services Department will host an open house from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. today in the cafeteria at Franklin Middle School, 2271 E. Terry St., to discuss Our Valley | Our Vision, Pocatello’s Comprehensive Plan 2040.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• Te second annual Walk Away Alzheimer’s will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today at Cotant Park in Chubbuck.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• The Citizens’ Climate Lobby will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at Bru House Galilei, 502 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Concerned about drought, wildfires and smoke? The Citizens’ Climate Lobby has an effective market based solution that puts dollars in your pocket and keeps business healthy.
• Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host “Concepts Squared: Kind Community’s Story with Krystal Chanda” at 7 p.m. today.
• There will be a free showing of “Wonder Woman” today at the Portneuf Wellness Complex amphitheater in Pocatello. Doors open at 8 p.m. Concessions will be provided.
Today & Wednesday
• Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish star in “Here Today” showing at 7 p.m. today and Wednesday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public. For more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Wednesday
• The Animal Shelter Advisory Board will meet at noon Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the regular commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
• Jarid Greene will perform live starting at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
