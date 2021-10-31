ISJ calendar

Today

• Snake River Doodles, 3960 Nora Ave. in Pocatello, will host a free trick-or-treat petting zoo from 3 to 5 p.m. today.

• Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello, will host the Haunted Hollow Family Spook Alley from 4 to 9 p.m. today. There is no blood or gore. Enter into Egyptian tombs, walk through the Brothers Grimm forest, and finish in the Monster Mash. Admission is $3 per person or $5 for two times through. A family pass for $20 includes four passes to go two times, four drinks, and four treats.

• Rocky Mountain Ministries, 845 Hyde Ave. in Pocatello, will host Treat Street, a trunk or treat event, from 5 to 7 p.m. today.

• The Salvation Army, 400 N. Fourth Ave. in Pocatello, will host a trunk or treat event from 5 to 8 p.m. today.

Today & Monday

• “The Little Things” will be shown at 4:30 and 7 p.m. today and at 7 p.m. Monday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto star in this story where Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe Deacon is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a serial killer who is terrorizing the city. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students.

Monday

• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Mondays at Bru House Galilei, 502 N. Main St. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.

To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.