Today
• The Pocatello Development Authority will hold a special meeting at 11 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Animal Shelter Advisory Board will meet at noon today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, is now hosting open mic night every Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m.
Today-Saturday
• Lost Souls Attractions, 186 S. State St. in Shelley, is open from 7 to 9:30 p.m. today and Thursday and from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Both Lost Souls attractions, the theater and the hospital, are self-guided tours through the historic buildings, from which many haunting stories have circulated over the years. Admission is $10 per attraction and weekdays are $9. Tickets can be purchased at lostsoulsattractions.com.
Thursday
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
Thursday-Saturday
• The Mountain Road Haunted Manor, 1206 Mountain Road in Grace, will be open from 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The story goes that the family who once lived there was slaughtered by their hired man, who buried their remains somewhere on the property. For $12, customers can participate on a self-guided tour through the old haunted farmhouse, an adjacent barn and then a corn maze.
