Today
• Lamb Weston will host a job fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Mountain View Event Center at 1567 Way to Grace Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Animal Shelter Advisory Board will meet at noon today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. today, followed by the regular commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings will be held in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• Jarid Greene will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Sing us a song, play an instrument, tell a joke or read a poem.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
Thursday
• The city of Pocatello will hold a budget meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The United Way of Southeastern Idaho will host a Community Conversation with UWSEI event at noon Thursday at Portneuf District Library, 5210 Stuart Ave. in Chubbuck. Parents of young children are invited to attend. There will be interactive games and a conversation about current community needs.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “Be Our Guest, Dinner with Belle” at 6 and 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets, which include dinner, range from $47.50 to $59.50 and can be purchased at palacetheatrearts.com.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.