Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• JJ Jones will perform live from 6 to 8:30 p.m. today at Goody’s Deli & Pub, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello.
• ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Today & Saturday
• Musicians West will hold the 23rd Annual Piano Festival and Competition at ISU today and Saturday. Visit musicianswest.org to view a schedule of events, all of which are free and open to the public.
• Westside Players are putting on a production of “Yankee Tavern,” a conspiracy thriller, at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Tickets are $17 and can be purchased at westsideplayers.org or at the door until 7:20 p.m. the day of the show.
Saturday
• Museum of Clean, 711 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello, is hosting Family Fun Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the local chapters of SUP/DUP organizations. Discounted admission rates are $17 for a family of five and $4 for a single person. All are welcome.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Friends of the Marshall Public Library will host their first Summer 2022 Flash Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Hardcover and softcover books along with specialty items will be available at the library’s rear plaza, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact the library at 208-232-1263.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• There will be a march to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade at 5 p.m. Saturday outside Pocatello City Hall, 911 N. Seventh Ave.
• The Bannock County Democrats will host the Stallings Banquet on May 14 at the Shoshone Bannock Hotel and Casino Event Center in Fort Hall. A meet-and-greet for candidates will begin at 6 p.m., with dinner and a keynote address at 7 p.m.
• Dustin Armstrong will perform live starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at Shawn’s Smoke and Fire BBQ, 1015 N. 10th Ave. in Pocatello.
• Join Zoo Idaho for the premier event of the season, the Wildlife Waltz, on Saturday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening event filled with animals, entertainment and delightful cuisine. This unforgettable night includes hors d’oeuvres, salad, dinner (vegetarian option available) and dessert catered by The Sand Trap. Non-alcoholic beverages are included, and a no-host bar will be available. Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/4r8ejvvx or by calling the Zoo Idaho at 208-234-6264.
• Chase Ricks will perform live from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Off The Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Keishianna will perform live with Jason Bartosic starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
• Bannock County will kick off Movies at the Port this week with Disney Pixar’s “Luca” being shown Saturday at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello. The movie will begin after sundown, weather permitting. Gates open at 8 p.m., and admission is free. Bring blankets or chairs.
