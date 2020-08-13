Today
• The Pocatello City Council will meet for a work session at 9 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours — hosted by Pony Express Car Wash, 4500 Yellowstone Ave. in Chubbuck — from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• There will be a Hearing Examiner meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Kyd J will be the featured band during this week’s Music in the Park, which takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today at American Falls City Park. The food vendor is Navajo Tacos, and the opening act is Alyiah Pedraza. Bring a blanket or a chair.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
Friday
• Zoo-4-Tots will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs, at Zoo Idaho in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity and animal encounter. Cost is $8 plus zoo admission for one adult and one child and $2 plus zoo admission for each additional person in the same family.
• On Friday, the Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will host its Hot August Nights Corn Hole Tourney. Registration opens at 5 p.m. with bags to start flying at 6 p.m. $20 for two-person teams. Round Robin play prior to single elimination tournament. Four games guaranteed with 16 spots available. Contact Neil at tochneil@isu.edu or call 509-954-6566 with questions. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
• “Movies at the Port” will be held every Friday in the summer in the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. This week’s free showing features “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” Movies start at around 9:20 p.m., and gates open at 9 p.m. No outside foods or drinks will be allowed, but they will have concessions for sale. Attendees are required to wear masks at the entry gate and other locations where they can’t meet social distancing requirements.
Friday & Saturday
• The Leavitt Center, 1030 E. Sublette St. in Pocatello, will put on a production of “Matilda the Musical Jr.” at 7 p.m. Friday and at 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10.
