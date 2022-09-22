Join with millions of people worldwide to hear inspiring messages from living prophets and apostles from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during its semiannual general conference on Oct. 1 and 2.
This free, global broadcast is aimed at helping individuals strengthen their personal relationships with Jesus Christ to experience the peace, hope and joy that come through following Him. All Latter-day Saints, friends of the Church, and others are encouraged and invited to participate.
“General conference provides an opportunity to receive personal revelation as living prophets and other general Church leaders give counsel and direction. We encourage members to listen to, study and apply the counsel given,” the First Presidency wrote in a Sept. 2 letter to congregation leaders.
The broadcast originates from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City and consists of five unique two-hour sessions (all sessions are in Mountain Time):
Saturday, Oct. 1
10 a.m. morning session
2 p.m. afternoon session
6 p.m. evening session
Sunday, Oct. 2
10 a.m. morning session
2 p.m. afternoon session
Who is invited to the Saturday evening session?
The Saturday evening session, sometimes aimed at a specific audience, is for all individuals, families and friends.
“Our Saturday sessions have a history of different purposes and different audiences,” President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency explained during April 2022 general conference. “For now, this Saturday evening meeting is a session of general conference, not a session of any organization,” he said. “Like all sessions of general conference, the planning, speakers and music are designated by the First Presidency.”
Can I attend in person?
Because of the extensive construction on and around Temple Square, in-person attendance at October general conference sessions will be limited. Tickets are required and will be distributed by ward and stake leaders in the area prior to conference weekend. Local leaders around the world will make decisions about gathering to watch general conference in meetinghouses.