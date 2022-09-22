Conference

Photo of previous General Conference. 

 Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Join with millions of people worldwide to hear inspiring messages from living prophets and apostles from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during its semiannual general conference on Oct. 1 and 2.

This free, global broadcast is aimed at helping individuals strengthen their personal relationships with Jesus Christ to experience the peace, hope and joy that come through following Him. All Latter-day Saints, friends of the Church, and others are encouraged and invited to participate.