POCATELLO — The Spirit Squad, aka the Bengal Dancers, are currently working hard to prepare for the National Cheer Association/National Dance Alliance Collegiate Nationals. The Idaho State Spirit Squad is down to 35 days until they leave to Daytona Beach and will be heading to the largest collegiate competition in the world. Hundreds of teams come to compete in hopes of winning a coveted first-place trophy. The Bengal Dancers are currently ranked fourth in the nation in the Division 1 Team Performance. This is the first time the cheer team will be heading to NCA.
The Spirit Squad will be having their Farewell Concert on March 18 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Reed Gym, where the Bengal Dancers will be performing their nationals routines. The cost is $7 per person. All proceeds help with travel expenses. The Spirit Squad also has local schools and studios who will be coming to perform as well. Studios and teams that will be in attendance will be Alliance Academy of Dance, Dance Factory, Century High School cheer and dance, Highland High School Lassies, Just for Kix Dance from Pocatello, Diva Dance from Blackfoot, Infinity Dance Studio and Dance Factory from Idaho Falls.
These young adults are true athletes and the Spirit Squad hopes to have the Pocatello communities' support as the Spirit Squad head off to their big nationals event for the year. The ISU Spirit Squad is excited to represent Idaho State athletics in Florida. They take that job very seriously and work hard all year long, July through April, for this one chance on the floor.