POCATELLO — The Portneuf River Backcountry Horsemen Chapter will be hosting their annual dinner and auction on Thursday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Pocatello Activity Center, 427 N. 6th Ave. A Western will be dinner provided by the chapter. A silent/live auction (with lots of horse and Western items) will be held to benefit the chapter’s work in promoting trail riding, performing trail maintenance/clearing, leading monthly trail rides and providing horsemanship education. Come enjoy the comradery with other local horse enthusiasts.
The chapter meets the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the old Idaho Power Building, 214 E. Center in Pocatello. The first chapter meeting of this year will be on March 12 and will feature information on the Chief Joseph Trail Ride, an annual event sponsored by the Appaloosa Horse Club. For information on the chapter or the dinner, visit prbch.org or call 208-221-4626.