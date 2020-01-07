POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Outdoor Adventure Center is offering two avalanche safety programs for the public in January.
The first is a free, evening program held today. The two-hour program begins at 7 p.m. and will be held in the Salmon River Suite in the Pond Student Union building on the ISU campus.
Covering the basics of staying safe in avalanche terrain, the program is hosted by Peter Joyce. For well over two decades, Joyce has taught climbing, cross-country skiing and winter camping for the university.
The second offering is a four-day workshop held on two evenings and a weekend. The evening sessions are Jan. 15 and 16 starting at 7 p.m. and are held in the Salmon River Suite in the Pond Student Union Building.
The evening sessions are followed by field sessions held on Jan. 18 and 19.
The head instructor for the avalanche workshop is Ron Watters. Watters is the author of eight outdoor books and has been teaching avalanche safety courses for the university for more than 40 years.
In addition to Watters, Travis Taylor, the Caribou-Targhee Snow Ranger and former Ski Patrol Director at Pebble Creek Ski Area will be helping with the field sessions. Also serving as an instructor is Mark Beaver who has run a backcountry ski program for teens in McCall and is a wilderness risk management educator.
The workshop is available to the general public. Skiers, snowmobilers, snowshoers and other winter travelers are invited. The cost of the four-day workshop is $95. To reserve a place in the workshop, drop Ron Watters an email at wattron@isu.edu.
Upon completion of the course, participants receive a certification/snow card that can be used in snow stability testing.
For more information on the course, contact the ISU Outdoor Adventure Center at 208-282-3912.