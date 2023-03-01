road

The Idaho Transportation Department will host an informal drop-in meeting from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

AMERICAN FALLS – The Idaho Transportation Department will host an informal drop-in meeting for the planned improvement of the Intersection of Pocatello Avenue and SH-39. Project staff will be on hand to answer questions on Tuesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the American Falls District Library, 308 Roosevelt St.

ITD is planning to improve safety, traffic flow and mobility at the intersection with a continuous green T design. The green T will allow continuous movements everywhere except at the stop sign in the northbound lane of Pocatello Avenue.

