AMERICAN FALLS - The American Falls District Library originally planned for a possible reopening on April 6, and as you may have guessed, we will remain closed until further notice.
We will keep you updated on our Facebook page and on our website at aflibrary.org.
We are answering emails as we can and will continue to add digital content to Overdrive/Libby. We are also posting other helps, ideas, and library services almost daily on Facebook.
We cannot meet you at the library to allow you to exchange or check out items, as this defeats the purpose of the closure and goes against the mandated closure policies in place.
We miss you, our patrons. We hope you stay healthy and safe and we look forward to serving you again.