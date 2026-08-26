AMERICA250 AND BLACKFOOT125America250 — Blackfoot Remembers. Together we are Stronger is the theme of the Community gathering on Sep 12 at 10 a.m. at the Blackfoot High School Commons area. It is an echo of how our nation “came together in compassion, courage and resolve” the day after the attacks in 2001 — 25 years ago. A light breakfast will be served as local people remember that day and the local ways of showing support that emerged . Our message continues to be, We remember. We honor. We stand united.”
ANNOUNCEMENTSAll schools are now in session — please slow down to notice the short people crossing roads. Also, for this first week of school in the Blackfoot School District, there will be an early 2 hour release.
The Eastern Idaho State Fair starts on Sep 4th. Since this is the only fair for Bingham County, don’t miss the chance to see the home arts competitions and other semi-local events. The fair program can be found at funatthefair.com.
COMMUNITY HAPPENINGSWednesday:
Music in the Park is from 6:30-8 p.m. at Courthouse Park is not tonight. The last band on the schedule had to cancel. Those that enjoyed the music last week said it was a fitting finale.
Idaho State Superintendent Debbie Critchfield is hosting a Family Movie Day at the Blackfoot Movie Mill. The free showing of Young Washington is today at 1 p.m. RSVP online.
Thursday:
It is a Shelley day in Bingham County. First there is the Shelley Market from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at 184 N. Park. They have a growing grand prize raffle package of outdoor treasures.
After the market is the city’s movie in the park, starting at dusk. This week it will be Miracle, in celebration of America250. The Goonies, that got cancelled twice due to weather will hopefully still find a night to shine on the big screen in the part.
The Bingham County Senior Center in Blackfoot has a service group that quietly meets in their back, back room. The Helping Hands welcome anyone who wants to serve the community and enjoy friendly conversation. They meet at 10:30 at the Center located at 20 E. Pacific St. And everyone is welcome — of any age.
Friday:
There is a public hearing at the County Commissioner room concerning an ordinance to ban the sale and delivery of kratom and its derivatives. This does not include the leaf form that is harmless. The hearing is at 9 a.m. at the courthouse located at 501 N. Maple. This is one of those times that public comments are allowed.
Girlfriends & Gatherings: For Friendship & Fun Girlfriend are having a lunch in the park — specifically the Courthouse Park in Blackfoot — at 1:30 p.m. Bring your own lunch, a chair and relax with friends, old and new. Everyone is welcome.
Today is the deadline for the Bingham Arts Council juried art show. This annual art competition and exhibit is open to all artists 18+ years old. Acceptable art media include oils, watercolor, acrylic, pastels, pen & ink, colored pencil, multimedia, sculpture, fiber art, and glass. Entries are all judged together regardless of age. Submit your entries online by today and they will let you know if your work is selected for the competition. Then you will need to submit the work in mid-September for judging and displaying at the Council’s annual celebration of Idaho artistry gallery show beginning Saturday, Sep 19.
Saturday:
Wake Up Call is hosting Rupes Creations, Treats by Lynz, and Berry Bakes who will be hosting a cookie decorating class. They are also going to be giving extra chancesto win the Demolition Derby Tickets for the fair.
At the Elk Lodge there will be a Bingo Dinner of Pulled Pork, baked beans, cornbread, salads, watermelon and cookies. For entertainment will be a DJ Bingo game that will include drawings for 2 rifles. Dinner and one raffle ticket is $20. RSVP so they can be sure to have enough fixings for everyone. 208-785-1080. The Lodge is at 123 N. Ash St. in Blackfoot. All are welcome.
And don’t forget these regular events:
The Village volunteer mid-day action, Wednesday, 10-3, 250 W. Judicial St. 208-569-6298.
Elks Lodge, public lunch, Wednesdays & Fridays, 11-1:30, 123 N. Ash St.
DJ Trivia Tumbleweed, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., 40 W. Pacific St.
Zumba, Thursdays & Tuesdays, 2:15 p.m., Senior Center at 20 E. Pacific St. $4, all abilities.
Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group every third Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Jason Lee Memorial Methodist Church.
Shelley Farmers Market, Thursdays, 4:30-7:30, at 184 N. Park. Expanding Grand Raffle.
Bingham County Senior Center Helping Hands service group, Thursday, 10:30 a.m., 20 E. Pacific.
St. Paul’s Episcopalian Church open Fridays, 7-7, at 72 N. Shilling.
Bingham County Humane Society spay/neuter voucher purchases Friday, 12-4 p.m. at 766 S. Broadway, next to Arctic Circle.
Russett Rollers, located at 124 S State St.in Shelley, free play of games
Zumba, Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., Blackfoot Rec Center, 1350 Parkway Dr. #31,$4, all abilities.
Blackfoot Farmers’ Market, Saturdays, 9-1 p.m., Jensen’s Grove, 793 E. Airport Rd.
Blackfoot Christian Fellowship XII Stones free, delivered dinners, 208-785-3247.
Bingham County Humane Society spay/neuter voucher purchases Tuesdays, 12-6 p.m. at 766 S. Broadway, next to Arctic Circle.
Folk Style Wrestling, Tuesdays, 7 p.m., at Blackfoot Jiu Jitsu, 1010 W. Bridge St. suite F.
RIPPLESThe chance to win a 2025 Jeep Compass is coming soon. The drawing will be on Saturday, Sep 19 at Tadd Jenkins in Blackfoot. This is a fundraiser to benefit The Village and their work with foster children. For just $10 a ticket you can help them and the Greater Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce. To donate to these organizations watch for the decorated jeep and scan the QR.
If you have events or announcements to be included — contact me at jannmmneish@gmail.com. I need the information by the Friday before publication on Wednesday.
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