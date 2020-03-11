Wednesday
• “Like a Boss” will be shown at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Bengal Theater in ISU’s Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/dark.
Thursday-Saturday
• “Dolittle” will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday, at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater in ISU’s Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/dark.
• ISU’s Department of Theatre and Dance will put on a production of “Bright Star” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center’s Bistline Theatre in Pocatello. Tickets are $15 for adults, $14 for seniors, faculty and staff, $10 for children and $7 for ISU students with a Bengal ID and can be purchased at isu.edu/tickets or by calling 208-282-3595.
Friday
• The ISU College of Pharmacy annual Spaghetti Feed will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the college, 970 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. Tickets are $6 per person or four tickets for $20 and can be purchased at bit.ly/2vTwlCw.
• The Aaron Ball Band will be performing from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello. Dinner special is a reuben sandwich with homemade sauerkraut and side for $11.
• The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will perform “Tales of Sorrow and Triumph” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Tickets run $13 to $40 and are available online at www.thesymphony.us or by calling 208-282-3595.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host the band Soul Full of Blues in The Loft from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Saturday
• The 28th Annual Freestyle Rally will be held Saturday at Pebble Creek Ski Area near Inkom. All freestylers are invited to participate with events for skiers and boarders. The Legends of Liftline Event is scheduled for 11 a.m. Skiers and boarders will be judged giving it their all on a course down Upper Liftline. The Big Air Event is open to all boarders and skiers. This judged event is at 3 p.m. in the Terrain Park. The awards ceremony will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the lodge and competition winners will each receive medals. Entrance to the rally is $20 and will be held in the lodge from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All riders must have a valid lift ticket or season pass to access the course and features.
• The annual Shamrock Shuffle fundraiser for the Pocatello Free Clinic will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lower Ross Park in Pocatello. Walk or run with two-legged or four-legged friends. Registration is $24. Register at bit.ly/335D8oS.
• Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello will host the annual Teddy Bear Clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for children ages 2 to 12. For more information, call 208-239-1400 or visit Portneuf.org.
• Citizens are invited to join in an Idaho Women 100 event starting at the U.S. District Courthouse, 801 E. Sherman St., at 10 a.m. Saturday. At the Courthouse, the League of Women Voters will hold a bell ringing and proclamation reading. Immediately following the festivities at the Courthouse, attendees are invited to the Pocatello City Council Chambers, 911 N. Seventh Ave., for a celebration of the League of Women Voters, American Association of University Women and other women’s organizations in the community. The second half of the event will include a screening of the video “Ahead of Her Time,” a flag ceremony by Girls Scouts of the Silver Sage Council, posters highlighting the women who have served on the Pocatello City Council, a performance by the Reflections Choir and more. Light refreshments will be served.
• The Community Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Chubbuck’s Pine Ridge Mall.
• ISU’s physics and mathematics programs will host “Pi Day Science” at Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Kids ages 5 to 16 will be awarded a small pie if they can successfully complete a science or math challenge. This event is free and open to the public.
• Gate City Brewfest will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in Old Town Pocatello. Tickets can be purchased at gatecitybrewfest.com for $25 if purchased by midnight Friday or $30 at the door. Redeem your tickets at the Old Town Pavilion, 420 N. Main St.; Pocatello-Chubbuck of Commerce, 324 S. Main St.; Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave.; or Center Street Clubhouse, 542 E. Center St. You must have a photo ID and be 21 or older.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host the classic rock band Better with Beer from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday in The Loft during Brewfest and again for a Brewfest after-party from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Admission is free to the evening show.
• The Jane Austen Literary Society will host a Regency ball at 6 p.m. Saturday in the ISU Pond Student Union Ballroom. Dance instruction and refreshments are provided. Formal or period dress is encouraged, but not required. Tickets prices at the door are $3 for students, $7 for individuals and $10 for couples.
• As part of its “A Season of Note” series, ISU will host Catapult, a magical production that features incredible dancers who work behind a screen to create shadow silhouettes, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center’s Jensen Grand Concert Hall in Pocatello. Tickets run $15 to $25 for adults and $10 and $20 for children and can be purchased at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling the box office 208-282-3595.
• American jazz trumpeter Derrick Gardner will be featured at the Winter Jazz Festival concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Hart Auditorium at Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg. Gardner will be backed up by the BYU-Idaho Sound Alliance jazz band. Tickets for the BYU-Idaho Center Stage concert are $10 for the public and are available online at byui.edu/tickets or by calling 208-496-3170.
• The band Sons of Bannock will perform starting at 10 p.m. Saturday at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Sunday
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave in Pocatello, always ends the weekend right with Sunday Funday in which you can enjoy the best card and board games on the planet along with your friends and family.
• The Cowboy Classic will take place Sunday at Pebble Creek Ski Area near Inkom. The Barrel Race registration fee is $30 per team. The course is just above the lodge making for a great spectator event. Registration closes at noon, and the race begins at 1 p.m. There is no charge for spectators.
• Oscar-winning movie “Bombshell” will be shown at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Monday
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts Open Mic Night every Monday. All ages, come and show off. Comedy, poetry, storytelling, and that enigmatic Idaho music. Gear provided. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m. Each person will have 15 to 30 until 9 p.m., with a jam to follow.
• Ketchum Burrito, W. Quinn Road in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia every Monday at 7 p.m.
Tuesday
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo Art at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Zoo Idaho Education Center, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Learn how to create one-of-a-kind wildlife art pieces with step-by-step instructions from local artists. Cost is $25 per person (adults only). Register at zooidaho.org.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello will host DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. Tuesday.