Wednesday
• The Thunder Ridge High School boys basketball program will present its second annual PINK NIGHT, a community cancer awareness and fundraiser, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday during its varsity home basketball game at 4941 First St. in Idaho Falls.
• Wynonna & The Big Noise will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls. Tickets are $43.50, $57 and $67 and can be purchased at www.idahofallsarts.org.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia every Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Thursday
• Penny Wolf teaches oil painting classes every Thursday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St. Cost is $12.50 per class. Call 208-232-0970 for more information.
• The art and photography of Barb North will be featured at the Portneuf Valley Audubon Society’s meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the community room of the Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Idaho Falls Symphony will host An Evening of Chamber Music starting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Downtown Event Center, 480 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at sforce.co/2Tm4STE.
• Black Violin is set to perform 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls. Tickets are $33, $38 and $43 and can be purchased at idahofallsarts.org.
• The Blackfoot Performing Arts Center will host the New York City-based tribute show Shades of Buble’ at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $20, $15 and $10 and are available at blackfoopac.com or 208-317-5508. All seats are reserved.
• The BYU Young Ambassadors from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, will open the Center Stage Winter 2020 season with their fun, high-energy musical theater performance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in BYU-Idaho’s Hart Auditorium in Rexburg. Tickets are $7 for BYU-Idaho students and $12 for the general public and can be purchased by calling 208-496-3170 or visiting tickets.byui.edu.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Bingo on Thursdays at 8 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
• Golden Globe-nominated comedy and sleuth movie “Knives Out” plays at 7 p.m. Thursday, at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. When a patriarch is killed, his dysfunctional family are all suspects and an acclaimed detective is called in to figure it all out. Tickets are $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Friday
• The Union Taproom, inside the Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts game night every Friday beginning at 5 p.m. Bring your own game, use one of theirs, or bring a device to play on one of their big-screen TVs.
• The Pocatello Elks Club, 410 S. Main St., will host Bingo at the Elks at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Cost is $10 for six games in including blackout or $1 single card games. Entrance is at the rear of the building. Open to the public.
• The Dewdroppers will perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Idaho Brewing Company, 775 S. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• The classic rock and pop band Chief of Police will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. There is no cover charge.
Saturday
• The annual fishing derby hosted by Clear Springs Foods will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 90 Big Springs Road in Soda Springs. Cost is $20 for adults and $5 for kids 13 and under. For more information, call Jerry Giles 208-547-2310.
• The Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the UPRR brick building 59, south of the UPRR depot and just north of the Benton overpass. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
• The Potato Cup, Pocatello’s premier freestyle race, will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mink Creek Nordic Center near Pocatello. Choose between 5K, 10K and 15K. There will be a 3K for skiers under 18. Lunch will be served in the Yurt after the race, followed by an awards ceremony and raffle drawing. Register at bit.ly/2FMEaLH.
• Branding Iron LLC, 465 N.W. Main St. in Blackfoot, will host Indoor Business Fair 2020 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
• The Pocatello Branch of the NAACP will honor the memory of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual luncheon Saturday, themed “Where Do We Go From Here? It’s About Community.” The event starts at noon in the ISU Pond Student Union Ballroom. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 13 and younger. Tickets can be purchased by calling 208-478-2150, emailing pocatellonaacp@live.com or visiting The College Market, The Grapevine or Main Steam Coffee.
• Craters of the Moon National Monument will host a snowshoe walk from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Explore a cooler side of Craters of the Moon on a ranger-guided snowshoe walk. Look for tracks and learn about winter wildlife on this 1.5-mile trek. Snowshoes are available for use. Sign up at visitor center on the day of the walk.
• The Massacre Rocks annual bonfire will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Massacre Rocks State Park just across from Register Rock. There will be hot dogs, chili and hot cocoa. Admission is two cans of food for local banks.
• The trio Rawhide N’ Rosin will be performing at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for the concert are $15 for adults and $5 for children (up to age 18). They can be purchased at blackfootpac.com and 208-317-5508.
• The Luddites will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday in The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. They are a local jazz, rock, reggae, Americana, rock and more band.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host free swing dance lessons from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. There will be a mix of country swing, jitterbug and other swing dance styles intermixed with line dance lessons. Open to all ages.
• The band Perfect Chaos will perform starting at 10 p.m. Saturday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Sunday
• The Dewdroppers will perform live at BlackRock Fine Wine & Craft Beer, 343 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls, from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Brunch will be served as well. There is no cover charge.
• Seattle Film Festival winner “Official Secrets” will be shown at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Keira Knightley and Ralph Fiennes star in this true story about the whistleblower who uncovered the British and U.S. government’s efforts to mislead the public into supporting the Iraq war. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Monday
• The annual ISU Martin Luther King Jr. march and program will be held on Monday beginning at 1 p.m. at Holt Arena and ending at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Marchers are encouraged to meet on the south side of Holt Arena at 12:30 p.m. The speaking portion of the event will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Stephens Center’s Bistline Theatre. The theme of this year’s event is “Beyond Freedom.
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts Open Mic Night every Monday. All ages, come and show off. Comedy, poetry, storytelling, and that enigmatic Idaho music. Gear provided. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m. Each person will have 15 to 30 until 9 p.m., with a jam to follow.
• Ketchum Burrito, W. Quinn Road in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia every Monday at 7 p.m.
Tuesday
• Zoo Idaho will host Zoo Art at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Zoo Idaho Education Center, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Learn how to create one-of-a-kind wildlife art pieces with step-by-step instructions from local artists. Cost is $25 per person (adults only). Register at zooidaho.org.
• Dr. Alexander Bolinger will be the featured presenter at the Bannock County Historical Society’s monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 3000 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Bolinger will be sharing information about his team’s most recent book, which is focused on the role and contributions of Idaho during WWII, including civilian support efforts. This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 208-233-0434 or email bancohismus@gmail.com.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello will host DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. Tuesday.