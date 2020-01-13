BLACKFOOT — When a song is sung in perfect harmony magic happens. The musicians who have been making the magic happen is local musicians Vince Crofts, Mindi Reid Palmer and Shelby Murdock. The trio Rawhide N' Rosin will be performing at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Crofts and Palmer came together in 2005 to combine Palmer on vocals, yodels, and bass guitar and Crofts on guitar, mandolin, or fiddle, and vocals. Murdock joined the duo two years ago when she added her amazing fiddling technique to the group. The trio's unique arrangements of songs of the west along with some down-home humor and stories continue to charm audiences wherever they play.
Crofts and Palmer's music has been featured on the PBS series “Outdoor Idaho,” and they were honored at the Western Music Association Festival in New Mexico as the Harmony Duo of the Year. Their first CD, “Longing for the Range,” received a glowing review in the fall 2008 issue of Western Way magazine. Crofts has also been awarded two Commission on the Arts Fellowships. Their two CDs, “Longing for The Range” & “Where The West Begins,” have both spent time in the top 20 playlist charts of the Western Music Association.
Tickets for the concert are $15 for adults and $5 for children (up to age 18). They can be purchased at blackfootpac.com and 208-317-5508.