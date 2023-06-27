Into the Multiverse

This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows Miles Morales as Spider-Man, voiced by Shameik Moore, in a scene from Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

 Sony Pictures Animation

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” proves that the overused Marvel IP still has life left in it, even if it's the fourth cinematic franchise to feature the famed character. Miles Morales, the Afro-Latino Brooklyn Spidey who led the previous film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” returns in another universe-hopping extravaganza where he encounters several other versions of his heroic namesake. This time his adventure questions his place in the canon of his superhero identity.

Though Miles (voiced by Shameik Moore) headlines the picture, the movie begins in a parallel world where Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) is the wall-crawling hero, mourning the death of her childhood friend Peter Parker. Her police officer father, George Stacy (Shea Whigham), blames the murder on the mysterious Spider-Gwen without knowing her secret identity and vows to hunt down the vigilante. It’s from here we are reintroduced to the Spider-Verse, where Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) has assembled a team of other Spider folk from various parallel realities to fix reality glitches and other time-space paradoxes that affect their outcomes. This team includes — but is not limited to — Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), the pregnant biker Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), English anarchist, Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Peter Parker's sad-boy clone, Scarlet Spider (Andy Samberg).

Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.

