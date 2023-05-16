Film-Mothers-Day-Horror

This image released by A24 shows, from left, Nathan Lane, Joaquin Phoenix and Amy Ryan in a scene from "Beau is Afraid."

Director Ari Aster established himself as a modern auteur with his previous horror projects, the supernatural chiller “Hereditary” and the sunny daymare “Midsommar.” His latest foray into paranoia is “Beau is Afraid," a surrealist dark-comedy that portrays the world as an inescapable, Freudian purgatory. The film is relentless, challenging audiences to live within the mind of an unreasonably fearful, sexually repressed shut-in, without a moment to establish the allegorical rules of the movie’s narrative world-building — and does so for three long hours.

We first meet Beau (Joaquin Phoenix) as he confides with his therapist (Stephen McKinley Henderson) his deepest fears about confronting his controlling mother while planning a trip to see her on the first anniversary of his fathers' death. His plans derail when he’s locked out of his impoverished tenement apartment, later ransacked by a circus of dangerous street vagrants, which leads to a random accident with a vehicle after failing to reschedule his flight. The driver Grace and her husband Roger (Amy Ryan and Nathan Lane) help Beau recover in their upper-middle-class home, but their hospitality becomes yet another hurdle preventing him from making his way back to his childhood home.

Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.

