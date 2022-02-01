POCATELLO — The Idaho Museum of Natural History on the Idaho State University campus is hosting LOVE Your Museum Month with programming and a membership drive.
The museum has continued to thrive during the past two difficult years with creative, safe programming, and because of the dedication of our staff and the continued support of our members and donors. As we navigate the year to come, we will continue to offer interesting and safe events and strive to share Idaho’s natural history with our community. We invite you to join us by becoming a member.
Benefits of membership include unlimited museum admission for one year, a 10 percent discount at the museum gift shop, exclusive events and early access to events, and becoming a member of the ASTC Travel Passport Program. ASTC members receive free or reduced admission to 300-plus museums and science centers nationally and internationally.
The month of February is full of programs showcasing the Idaho Museum of Natural History.
— Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. “The Age of Dinosaurs in Idaho: Continuing Discoveries” lecture with Dr. LJ Krumenacker.
— Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. February First Friday Art walk at the Gate City Boxing Building, 323 N. Main St.
— Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. Fused Glass Hearts with Melissa Neiers.
— Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. “Yes Virginia, there really is a dire wolf!” lecture with Dr. Mary Thompson.
For more details on the events at the IMNH please visit imnh.isu.edu. The Idaho Museum of Natural History has been serving Idaho since 1934.