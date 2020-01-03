The year was 1942. He’d barely turned eighteen. The February snowdrifts were like none he’d ever seen.
The boy, turned man, now had a gal who lived three miles away. So, he hooked his dogsled to old Jake and soon were on their way.
The young man and his one-dog team then made the best of time. Even though the last few yards were all an uphill climb.
His girlfriend was a portly gal. She sat down on the sleigh. The young man hollered, “Jake,” and they were sleigh bound for the day.
The three of them were sailing. They were sliding down the hill. But, when they hit the level ground, the sleigh was standing still.
So, the young man and his sled dog pushed and pulled till out of breath. While the young gal on the sleigh was almost frozen half to death.
The young man started wondering if a gal is worth the work. He thought about his father’s words. “They’ll drive you dang berserk!”
The time seemed like forever till they reached his family’s farm. He walked his girl into the house. Inside she’d find it warm.
Hot cocoa and fresh doughnuts had been laid out by the fire. That day the young man fell in love. He couldn’t feel much higher.
The young man hitched up Tuck and Molly to the family sleigh. He’d need to make the best of time, not much left of the day.
He grabbed some hot rocks from the fire and blankets off the rack. Old Jake was grinning ear to ear. He’d hopped up on the back.
The young man wrapped his girlfriend like an overstuffed cocoon. Then hollered, “Tuck and Molly” — had to get her home real soon.
He walked his girl up to the door. Her father in plain sight. Then turned the team and hollered, “Haw.” Then drove into the night.
Alas, the young man was bone tired. He went where dreams can roam. Then woke up parked next to the barn. Tuck and Molly drove him home.
Bryce Angell has lived around horses all his entire life and is a retired registered nurse who still works part time at Ashton Living Center.