Rachelle Wallace and her son, Aiden, back in 2009.
POCATELLO — A vigil is planned on Saturday night for Rachelle Wallace, a pedestrian who was killed by a drunk driver on Dec. 10.
The victim's mother, Faye Workman, said they are also setting up a GoFundMe for her 16-year-old son, Aiden.
"His mom is gone," she said. "He's got nothing. We're just trying to see what we can do for him."
Workman said the vigil will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Constitution Park, which is where Rachelle was when she was killed.
"We're thinking about the safety of everybody," she said. "We want to do it while it's still light out."
Workman said Rachelle was 36 years old when she died. She was a fan of football and country music.
"Her main love was football," Workman said. "She loved the Patriots and Tom Brady."
Rachelle also loved spending time with her son as she was a stay-at-home mom.
"Her favorite thing in life was spending time with her son," Workman said.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help raise money for Rachelle's funeral and to help support Aiden. It can be found at gofund.me/a4a3dc28.
