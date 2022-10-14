Eagle Scouts

The group of Boy Scouts who were just awarded their Eagle Scout ranks.

 Photo courtesy of Larry Orchard

POCATELLO — Ten Boy Scouts of Troop 777 in Pocatello were awarded with the Eagle Scout rank on Oct. 1.

Col. Larry Orchard, scoutmaster of the troop, said the Court of Honor was held at the Veterans Memorial Building at 5:30 p.m.

