POCATELLO — Idaho Central Credit Union donated $10,000 to NeighborWorks Pocatello to start the Avenues for Hope campaign.
Mark Dahlquist, executive director of NeighborWorks, said the Avenues for Hope is their largest fundraiser of the year.
"It is a great day because this is the start of the Avenues for Hope housing challenge," he said.
Dahlquist said NeighborWorks has been taking part in Avenues for Hope for 11 years now, and during that time, they have raised a quarter of a million dollars.
"It's a really meaningful campaign and our most important fundraiser," he said.
Dahlquist said Avenues for Hope goes on until Dec. 31. Their goal is to raise $55,000 this year.
"ICCU is stepping up with $10,000," he said. "Which is double the amount they gave last year. So how great is it to get almost twenty percent of your goal on the first day?"
Edward Tierney, chief lending officer of Idaho Central Credit Union, said the credit union has partnered with NeighborWorks for many years.
"We've been able to support them in not only volunteer hours, but also monetarily to help with the city and to help out with affordable housing," he said. "We have generally been a partner for the Avenues for Hope campaign."
Tierney said it always feels special to donate to NeighborWorks. He said helping others is what Idaho Central Credit Union takes pride in.
"We really are here for our members," he said. "The local communities is where we like to help give back to."
Tierney said ICCU is also partnering with NeighborWorks to help people who are buying a home for the first time.
"We just recently came up with a down payment systems program to help those who are first-time buyers," he said. "We've partnered with NeighborWorks for that. So if anyone is looking to get into their first home, Idaho Central has some great programs."
Dahlquist said NeighborWorks is an organization that focuses on neighborhood revitalization and affordable housing.
"Our focus is building affordable new homes for people and then doing things to help them stay there," he said.
Dahlquist said Avenues for Hope is a statewide campaign that housing nonprofits throughout Idaho take part in. He said around 90 different organizations take part in the campaign every year. NeighborWorks Pocatello uses the money they raise to fund their affordable housing projects.
"It's a three-week long giving campaign," he said.
Dahlquist said what is motivating about Avenues for Hope is that people who donate can know that their donation is going to a good cause, whether that be through affordable new housing or home renovation for low-income residents.
"The proceeds from Avenues for Hope fund our housing-related programs," he said.
Dahlquist expressed gratitude to Idaho Central Credit Union for their generosity.
"They doubled their donation from last year," he said. "Their employees are really involved with us. One is on our board of directors. Two are on our committees."
More information about how to donate to Avenues for Hope can be found at avenuesforhope.org.
