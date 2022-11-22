This fall the College of Business received some tangible recognition from the Small Business Administration (SBA) for its efforts to help local small businesses. The recognition came in the form of an award of $150,000 from the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Federal and State Technology (FAST) Partnership Program. This grant award has allowed the ISU College of Business to establish the new ISU College of Business Commercialization Center.

The ISU College of Business Commercialization Center works in collaboration with Elevate Idaho. Elevate Idaho is a collaborative partnership of several different agencies across the state, the center aims to help high-tech entrepreneurs pursue Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant opportunities. Services the center will provide include grant writing, market research, and technology value proposition development for submitting applications and presentations for Phase I, II, and III SBIR/STTR grant opportunities. The center will also offer specialized services to meet the specialized needs of its clients.

