The Rooftop bar in Lava Hot Springs will host 25 USA-Boxing-sanctioned amateur bouts on Saturday.
“The are legit athletes fighting,” said Rooftop Bar owner Cody De Los Reyes. “It’s a lot different than the smokers who have come up here in the past.”
Because The Rooftop Bar is tiered, spectators can gather on multiple levels and still have a great view of the action.
The National Anthem will begin at 4 p.m. but, with 25 fights expected to carry the event past 10 p.m., De Los Reyes wanted people to know they can come at any time throughout the night and watch solid boxing.
“These are fighters from Idaho, Utah, Washington, Nevada,” De Los Reyes said. “Some of these guys have been boxing for 10 years already. Some of them are trying to make it to the Olympic Trials or make college teams.”
There will be ring girls, door prizes and a DJ keeping the fun going all night.
Tickets are $20 for general admission, $12 for a boxer’s family and $300 for an eight-seat table. All proceeds go back to the local boxing community.
Weigh-ins will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For matches, contact De Los Reyes: 208-241-7431.