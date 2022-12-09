Cody Hawkins

Cody Hawkins

 UC Davis Athletics

Idaho State’s head coaching search has come to an end.

The Bengals’ new head man is former UC Davis offensive coordinator Cody Hawkins, ISU announced Friday, bringing an end to a coaching search that lasted less than two weeks.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

eltonbrown

Good hire!

Report Add Reply
franco1631

Best of Luck

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.